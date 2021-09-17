Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) rose 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $189.00. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.33.

About Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

