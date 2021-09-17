QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of QUALCOMM worth $276,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.81. 417,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.