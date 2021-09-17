Quantstamp Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $505,389.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $505,389.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00133845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.00769349 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.