Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,466.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.65 million and $47,466.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,080.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.16 or 0.07188084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00382146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.98 or 0.01318975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00120128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.61 or 0.00549299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.63 or 0.00504725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00340601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,882,840 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

