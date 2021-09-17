Quark (QRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,251.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1,251.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,305,072 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

