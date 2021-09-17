QuarkChain Reaches Market Cap of $148.27 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $148.27 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

