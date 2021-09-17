QuickSwap Price Tops $468.48 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $468.48 or 0.00984242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $153.24 million and $29.41 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

