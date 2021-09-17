Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.89 and last traded at $154.56. Approximately 31,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 841,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

