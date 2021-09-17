Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QCAAF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Quinsam Capital has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

