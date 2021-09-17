Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.73 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

