Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Volume Tops $138.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $616,934.45 and $138.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.