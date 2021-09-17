Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

RDWR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.70. 912,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Radware by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.