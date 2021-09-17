Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,019 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.