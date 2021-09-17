Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.