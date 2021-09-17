Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,355 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

