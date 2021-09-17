Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of REGENXBIO worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

RGNX opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

