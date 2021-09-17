Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avaya worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 805,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,883,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 109,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Avaya stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.