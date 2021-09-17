Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

