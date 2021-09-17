Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,667 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 290,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.23 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

