Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.03 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.