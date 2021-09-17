Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

