Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 19,078 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $431,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,823.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.