Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $922,059.48 and $106,786.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00117300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00171682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.30 or 0.07249685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.94 or 0.99718574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.52 or 0.00828296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

