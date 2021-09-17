Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
