Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

