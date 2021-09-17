Rainicorn Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.