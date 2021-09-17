Rakon (RKN) Achieves Market Cap of $140.09 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $140.09 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon (RKN) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

