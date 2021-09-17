Rally (RLY) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $199.13 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

