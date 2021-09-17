RAMP Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $143.45 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,139,558 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

