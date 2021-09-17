Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $21.05

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $21.05 or 0.00044186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $100.51 million and $8.54 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.