RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 75.3% in August

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of RAVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 12,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
