Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.71 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $46.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00118850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00179721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,671,225,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

