Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $847.73 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Raydium has a market cap of $847.73 million and $183.19 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $12.11 or 0.00025504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00070120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00180983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00118531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.57 or 0.07211498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,379.57 or 0.99772506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00828478 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,995,428 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.