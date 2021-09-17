Raymond James Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 541,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

