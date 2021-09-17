Raymond James Increases NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to C$8.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 347,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,108. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

