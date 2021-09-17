Raymond James Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.79.
Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 326,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,753,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.