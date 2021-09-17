Raymond James Raises Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.79.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 326,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,753,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

