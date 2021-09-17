Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,928 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

