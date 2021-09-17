RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of RE/MAX worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,634. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.48 million, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.