Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLLMF. National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $8.94 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

