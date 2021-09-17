Realio Network Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $139,566.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

