Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Realty Income worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NYSE:O opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

