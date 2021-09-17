Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.17% of Realty Income worth $44,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 552,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 70,411 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of O opened at $68.39 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

