Realty Income (NYSE:O) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE O opened at $68.39 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

