ReapChain (REAP) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $244,983.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00135103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.73 or 0.00765582 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.