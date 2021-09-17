Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.63. 4,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,444. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

