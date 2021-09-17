Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
9/16/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
9/10/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/8/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.
8/30/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.
8/23/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/20/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
7/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NASDAQ AESE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,835. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).
