Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/16/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/10/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

9/8/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/30/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/23/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

8/20/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Allied Esports Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ AESE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,835. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

