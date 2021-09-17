Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP):
- 9/13/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.29 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $825.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.