Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP):

9/13/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.29 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $825.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

