Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vivendi (VIV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

9/16/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €33.60 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €33.60 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of VIV traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €31.89 ($37.52). 7,426,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SE has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.22.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.