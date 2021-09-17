Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,845.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £42.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

