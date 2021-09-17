Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,845.06. The company has a market cap of £42.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

