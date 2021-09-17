RED (RED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,273.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, RED has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $693,489.54 and approximately $1,273.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

